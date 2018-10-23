Saving Ryan’s Privates: Questioning the rules of the dating game

There is a strange protocol to dating. I’m not talking about the motivations behind starting a relationship or finding one’s “true love,” but rather the mechanics of courtship — the tricks of the trade, so to speak. I’m talking about the rules of dating that so many of us play by, whether intentional or not.

Earlier this school year, as I was purchasing a tank top at Lululemon, the cashier grinned at me and asked, “Would you like to provide a phone number to join our members’ program?”

“Maybe next time,” I declined. I thanked him for the offer anyway.

As I left the store my friend grabbed me and yelled, “Ryan! Couldn’t you tell he was flirting? He was totally asking for your number. And that wink!”

In that moment, the rules of love-seeking seemed unclear. If he wanted my number, why didn’t he just say so? After all, I found him charming, and had he asked directly for my number, I would have given it to him. Things could have worked out this way — for all I know, he could have been “the one” — but that scenario would have been too easy.

These kinds of dating norms are familiar, at least on some instinctive level, to anyone who understands the gravity of the winky-face emoji or the stakes involved in double-texting. Even those who are less attuned to modern text-etiquette can agree that dating is, by and large, a game. To recognize this, one need only consider Bumble, Tinder and the hysteria caused by swiping right or left.

Winners of the game all follow certain guidelines, or so we are conditioned to believe. They must be confident, but not cocky. They must be driven, but not uptight. They must never appear too eager around a potential partner — especially not on the first date — but somehow, amazingly, they must also never seem disinterested.

We tell ourselves that dating evolves into love when we can find this perfect medium. Yet, it is a sweet spot I cannot seem to hit, some in-between I find impossible to land on.

Friends have advised that I altogether abandon the enterprise of dating and instead adopt a “watched-pot-never-boils” philosophy. In other words, they suggest that I avoid looking for a relationship, believing that if I do, it will not come (“Love will come to you when you least expect it,” they’ll say, or “My boyfriend and I met when we weren’t even trying to date”).

While I have tried to sit patiently and wait for love to fall into my lap, I fear that my life will pass idly by. Day after day, I am reminded of the fact that I am single. Fuck.

Still, being proactive has made me no more successful in my search for a soulmate. On those occasions when I return to my room after a delightful date, I cannot help but shoot a follow-up text. I am inclined to make plans to “do it again,” and my girlfriends admonish me for this (“Did you seriously send the first text? You could have at least waited a few hours … or cut down on the exclamation points”). We cannot choose how or when we feel things, I want to tell them. We simply cannot choose.

Our texts and our mannerisms, our GIF-selections and our facial expressions — almost every aspect of our lives is dictated by the conviction that although dating is exciting, we are not to be too excited about it.

If, for instance, I am to gush over some boy, it must be done with discretion. I cannot tell too many people, and I cannot tell the wrong people. Of course, a fear of rejection keeps me from ever actually expressing my feelings to a crush, but at what point does this fear of rejection turn into a fear of — well, love?

Some unknown force compels us to be private in our quests for love, to make them appear effortless, even. At the same time, we are guided by the notion that we must “fight for love.”

When I reflect on the words used to talk about dating, I become increasingly dubious of romantic rhetoric. It sounds to me quite troubling, if not entirely permeated by a sense of militancy: Though love is often described as something to “fight for,” must there always be someone who gets hurt? I find plenty of men “smoking hot” or “drop-dead-gorgeous,” but must they always be “to die for,” their jawlines just about able to “kill me”? “Why does love always feel like a battlefield?” Jordin Sparks asked us in 2009.

In the game of love, I am constantly losing — which perhaps speaks to my own emotional instability.

Cuffing season is approaching and I am met by my single self, left alone to reflect on my insecurities and the possibility that I very well might be awful at dating. Nevertheless, others continue to assure me that the game will be won. “Things will work out,” they promise. “They just have to.”

These people are good to me; they tell me all the things I want to hear. It is easy to nod along when they say that dating is never easy, or that the mess of love will work itself out. I want to believe them when they try to convince me that I’m a catch, holding all the cards, and I just need to play the game. Sure, I might be holding all the aces, but what exactly are the rules?

Ryan Nhu is a sophomore majoring in English and law, history and culture. His column, “Saving Ryan’s Privates,” runs every other Wednesday.