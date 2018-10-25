Eight local events for the Halloween season

Halloween is right around the corner and while USC students may find themselves too old to go trick-or-treating, that does not mean that the Halloween festivities have to end. There are many ways that students can celebrate the upcoming holiday around Los Angeles. Here are some festive off-campus activities to put anyone in the spooky holiday spirit.

Lucha Vavoom: Circo de Vampiros

Mayan Theatre, Downtown LA

Oct. 24-25

If you’re in the mood for vampire-themed Mexican luchador wrestling, live music, car performers, burlesque dancing, acrobatics and comedy shows, look no further. This Halloween extravaganza circus is the perfect collection of eccentricities. Come to experience the worlds of wrestling, dance and Halloween collide, and even participate in the costume contest.

West Hollywood Costume Carnival

Santa Monica Boulevard

Oct. 31

One of the largest Halloween street parties in the world, the West Hollywood Costume Carnival is an extravagant way to spend Hallow’s Eve. Beware the large crowd — nearly a half million people have been known to attend in previous years — but be on the lookout for elaborate, creative costumes. With food trucks, music, and a costume parade, it’s hard to believe that admission is free.

Wicked Lit: the Chimes & the Corpse

Mountain View Mausoleum

Through Nov. 10

Come for a night of cemeteries and theatre, and leave in the Halloween mood. At Wicked Lit, participants are guided through the Mountain View cemetery in Altadena, Calif. for a spooky thrill. On top of that, two shows will be performed this year: Jonathan Josephson’s “The Chimes: A Goblin Story” and Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm’s “Teig O’Kane and the Corpse.” Described by the Los Angeles Times as a “Weekend pick!” and Culture Spot LA as “One of the best treats of the Halloween season,” this event is a must-attend.

Long Beach Zombie Fest

Rainbow Lagoon Park

Oct. 19-21

The three-day Long Beach Zombie Fest is known for its wild zombie costumes, where visitors can attend makeup workshops and compete in costume contests. Every night, the festival begins with a parade by Shoreline Village, around The Pike and through the Harbor. A three-day pass is priced at $20, and a one-day pass at $13. Costumes are not mandatory, as Hollywood makeup artists are there to bring “The Walking Dead” to life and turn participants into flesh-eating zombies.

Paramount After Dark Tour

Paramount Pictures Studio

Through Nov. 3

Embark on a seasonal Halloween-themed tour of Paramount Studios and a flashlight-guided walk through the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to learn the dark secrets of dead Hollywood celebrities. The tour provides complimentary candy and popcorn as well as a souvenir photo.

Haunted Hayride

Old Zoo, Griffith Park

Oct. 25-31

To celebrate the Haunted Hayride’s 10th anniversary, the attraction will feature scare zones, a dark maze with haunting surprises, trick-or-treating and a scary-go-round. Even better, participants can enter the park’s gates of Purgatory for interactive shows, boo-tique shops and a trip to the spookily-insightful psychic.

Día de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Hollywood

Oct. 27

Supposedly the largest Day of the Dead celebration in California, this is an opportunity that any culture-enthusiast would not want to pass up. With art exhibitions, food vendors, ars and crafts installations and performances by Grammy Award-winning artists, festival-goers can’t possibly run out of things to do. Admire community artists’ altar creations, join the skeleton costume contest or attend the art exhibition in the cathedral mausoleum curated by Luis Villanueva.

Boo at the LA Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Through Oct. 31

For all the Halloween spirit but less spook, visit the Los Angeles Zoo throughout October and partake in fun, family-oriented activities. Join the Spooky Stroll for Halloween games, a pumpkin patch and festive photo-ops. Take a peek in the L.A.I.R. for a intimate view of creepy animals including venomous lizards and poisonous frogs. Finally, the “Spooktacular Science” Show makes the zoo the perfect place for family fun.