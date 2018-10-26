OPINION: University must be held accountable for its promises

On Oct. 19, Interim President Wanda Austin sent an email to USC students and faculty regarding the federal class-action lawsuit against former campus gynecologist George Tyndall.

An online list of University actions and goals was linked to the email to update the community on the Tyndall case as well as review changes USC has promised to make or has already made in response. Many of these changes focus on improving the Engemann Student Health Center to include better student mental health services and be more transparent.

At first glance, it seems like the University may not have the best intentions when making these changes. However, while some changes appear misguided, the University has implemented important changes that will ensure improved staffing in Engemann and increase the availability of mental health services to students.

The first line of the list’s summary page reads, “USC has made sweeping changes to restore trust and heal our community.” Right off the bat, this sentence reveals the warped lens through which the University views its initiatives. It does not see these changes as a chance to improve student health services, but rather as a way to “restore trust.” This wording is troubling, as it suggests the University is more concerned with being seen as trustworthy than with reforming its health system. This phrasing brings into question the sincerity of the University’s reforms. However, some of the subsequent promises have potential to create positive change in the University’s student health program.

Some of the changes in the plan are fairly commonsense. For instance, the website notes that “enhanced executive background” screenings have been employed for new hires and those seeking promotions.

However, it is strange that stricter background checks weren’t already in place when important issues such as student health are at stake. USC’s health center works with students from vulnerable backgrounds, including first-generation and international students, for whom health care services may be otherwise inaccessible. While USC’s hiring processes should have been corrected long ago, the changes are a positive step toward ensuring that students receive the most qualified, professional care.

One of the bullet points in the list of “completed measures” notes that the University has “hired two new female board-certified gynecologists and a female adolescent and young adult medicine specialist at the student health center.” The emphasis on the gender of the new staff seems to indicate that the main problem in the Tyndall case was that the University hired a male gynecologist, and that this problem can be ameliorated by hiring females. To be clear, the problem was not that Tyndall was male, but that he was a serial sexual predator. While hiring women is a step with good intentions, it is more important for USC to reevaluate its tendency to prioritize its own interests over student health.

The most impactful portion of the plan focuses on mental health. The list states that 12 additional therapists will be hired in the next two academic years. This is great step forward for Engemann, as the health center was recently featured by the Daily Trojan for referring so many patients to outside clinics. These hirings have instant benefits, as students will have more access to licenced therapists on campus, and will no longer have to go elsewhere for mental health help. If the University truly cares about restoring trust, it has started taking steps in the right direction..

Overall, while many of the measures enacted will foster positive change on campus, especially in regards to mental health, it is important to consider not only the completed reforms, but also those that are in progress. The University has a long list of “measures underway,” including its promise to hire more therapists. While it is ultimately the University’s job to enact these measures, the USC community must continue to advocate for their completion and hold the University accountable to its promises — no USC student should feel unsafe when seeking medical attention from the University they call home.