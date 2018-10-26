Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity placed on interim suspension

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity was put on interim suspension Wednesday for alleged drug use, according to the USC Fraternity and Sorority Leadership Development site. This discipline measure follows the suspension of four other fraternities this school year.

While the Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards conducts an investigation, Pi Kappa Alpha, commonly known as Pike, is banned from all chapter operations, including hosting social events.

Pi Kappa Alpha and the Interfraternity Council declined to comment and directed the Daily Trojan to the Office for Fraternity and Sorority Leadership Development, which also declined to comment.

On Oct. 18, Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, which was also placed on interim suspension for alleged hazing, filed a lawsuit against USC stating the University violated California law and University policy.

Phi Sigma Kappa president Bradley Billig said the University refused to notify the fraternity of the specific events that are put under investigation. The fraternity will appear in court on Dec. 7.

“Organizations that are being investigated for alleged violations of the code of conduct can be instructed to suspend or modify social activities pending results of an investigation,” USC said in a statement to the Daily Trojan on Oct. 18.

Sigma Alpha Mu, Alpha Epsilon Pi and Pi Kappa Phi have also faced interim suspension for hazing allegations.