Talkin’ Troy S1E9: Which Team Will Find Themselves in First? (ft. Blaze Radio)

Listen to “Which Team Will Find Themselves in First? (ft. Blaze Radio)” on Spreaker.

Sam is joined this week by Erik Ruby, the social media director for Blaze Radio Sports at Arizona State University. Ahead of the USC-ASU matchup this weekend, they discuss both teams’ less-than-stellar records so far, and who they think will pull away with the win. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/which-team-will-find-themselves-in-first-ft-blaze-radio/id1434983571?i=1000422627353&mt=2 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3BIV8mods1t4BYOTmd6NoE?si=ftTLp6j6TICI_NkX3BWQRA