OPINION: Vote no on Prop 6 to maintain infrastructure and safety

Non-Californians always seem shocked by the price of gas in Los Angeles, where paying above $4 per gallon is the norm. In states like Texas, gas can be as cheap as half of the L.A. price. But even though inflated gas prices can be burdensome, it is important to understand that taxes on gas are essential to maintaining the state’s infrastructure, and that the solution is not as straightforward as simply lowering prices.

Last year, the California legislature faced similar questions. In 2017, the state Senate increased gasoline taxes and motor vehicle fees despite already high gas prices. Senate Bill 1 was intended to generate over $52 billion over the next 10 years dedicated to improving transportation infrastructure, such as bridges, freeways and public transport, all across California.

SB1 placed a tax of $0.12 per gallon on gasoline and $0.20 per gallon on diesel. The bill also required a new license fee of $25 to $175 on all vehicles.

However, Proposition 6 on this year’s midterm ballot contains an initiative to repeal the gas tax and add a constitutional amendment requiring voter approval for any future increases in gas taxes. Voters should be wary. The proposition is not simply a quick fix to gas prices, and Californians should vote no if they care about their safety and the state’s infrastructure.

Top California Republicans — including gubernatorial candidate John Cox — support Prop 6 in the hopes that it will boost Republican voter turnout in California.

While advocates of Prop 6 believe it will ease the economic pressure on average Californians, the proposition would put an unnecessary burden on the state and be detrimental to the its current infrastructure projects.

There are approximate 6,500 road, bridge and highway projects currently underway in California, and passing Prop 6 would mean eliminating approximately $5 billion in funding to these projects, according to the California State Voter Guide.

One of the biggest problems with the measure is that it eliminates existing funds; many unfinished infrastructure projects will lose their funding.

There is a clear need for infrastructure improvements in the state — the California Voter Guide states that about 89 percent of counties in the state “have roads that are in ‘poor’ or ‘at-risk’ condition.”

The uncertainty regarding the completion of infrastructure projects is concerning because many of them are necessary to meet earthquake safety standards.

California Professional Firefighters, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen and the American Society of Civil Engineers areagainst Prop 6. A number of environmental groups also encourage Californians to reject the initiave, such as the Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club California and The Nature Conservancy.

Another important byproduct of Prop 6 is its potential to cause a significant loss of jobs. The California Chamber of Commerce has openly opposed Prop 6 because it found that the measure could eliminate 68,000 jobs in the construction industry and lead to a net loss of $183 billion in economic investments.

Most of those in favor of Prop 6 view the cost of living in California as too high, and hope that a reduction in the cost of gas will help lift the burden off low-income taxpayers in particular.

But they fail to consider the hefty costs of not having the gas tax. Poor infrastructure, potholes and halted construction could significantly threaten the safety of California drivers.

Providing quality transportation is critical not only for the health and well-being of voters, but also to the economy.

Moreover, such an initiative takes away the responsibility and obligation of state lawmakers. If state leaders believe a tax increase is necessary for the funding of projects designed for the common good, adding an amendment that forces voters to have the final say is too risky.

While the idea of cheaper gas is widely appealing, a gas tax is necessary for the safety, economics and infrastructure of California and its citizens.

It is imperative that Californians vote no on Prop 6.