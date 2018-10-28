Trojans and Utes end scoreless in overtime

The women’s soccer team was unable to come out with a victory in Utah Sunday after two overtime periods. The game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Both teams came off tough matches against ranked opponents midweek, as the Trojans took on Colorado and the Utes played UCLA on Thursday.

While the game lacked intensity, both teams had decisive opportunities at scoring, but could not put the ball in the back of the net.

Utah had a good chance to score at the beginning of the second half, their play forced USC redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kaylie Collins to make a double save to prevent the Utes from getting on the board. Right after that play, Utah hit the crossbar from a corner kick that almost caught the Trojans by surprise.

The Utes proved to be a threat on set pieces, but were unable to convert any of their dangerous chances.

“They surprised us with a little formation change, the good coaches they are did something different, so that was nice,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said. “It took us a little while to figure out where the spaces were because of that, we were a little hesitant in running. We just didn’t go when we had the opportunities to go and we didn’t slip the balls in the gaps that we had.”

The Trojans looked uncharacteristically shaky while defending corners, and often left Utes players open to get a head on the ball. Collins was able to get in the way to stop every opportunity she faced.

However, the Trojans looked as though they were the more likely team to score once they got settled in the second half.

Senior forward Leah Pruitt was fouled in the box and the Women of Troy were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute of the game. Senior defender Ally Prisock, who scored her last penalty attempt against Arizona, hit it low to the keeper’s right, but it was not far enough away from Utah junior goalkeeper Carly Nelson, who made a great save.

Soon after, redshirt sophomore midfielder Savannah DeMelo had a good opportunity on goal and hit the post from a left-footed shot from inside the box in the 60th minute of the game.

DeMelo was the team’s brightest player Sunday, and was involved in most opportunities the Trojans created despite being double-teamed throughout the game.

In the 82nd minute, junior left back Julia Bingham came close to scoring. She dribbled down the left hand side through two defenders and forced the keeper to make a tough save. That opportunity was one of the best in the game for the Trojans, aside from the penalty kick.

Within the first couple of minutes of overtime, it appeared that the Trojans were the more likely team to score; however, much like the rest of the game, they were unable to convert any of their chances on goal.

In the second period of overtime, Utah was inches away from winning the game off of a nice cross, but they just missed wide of the goal which ensured both teams coming out of the game with a draw.

USC is now 15-1-2 on the year as it prepares to take on UCLA at StubHub Center on Friday in its final game of the regular season.