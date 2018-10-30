General Education S2E11: The Other Gameday Playbook

Listen to “The Other Gameday Playbook” on Spreaker.

Reporter Sasha Urban joins Karan to explore how law enforcement and security agencies come together to maintain safety for every USC home football game. Sasha discusses how officials ensure that the games run smoothly and that any disruptions are dealt with promptly.