LAPD locates child with autism who was lost at Keck Hospital of USC

The Department of Public Safety and Los Angeles Police Department located a child who went missing Wednesday at the Health Sciences Campus.

Saul Perez, a 13-year-old Hispanic boy, was found at the Greyhound Bus Station at 7th Street and Central Avenue, according to DPS Captain Edgar Palmer. Perez was reunited with his family and was found unharmed.

He had last been seen on the fourth-floor lobby of the Keck Hospital of USC — four miles away from the station where he was located.

Perez’s father, who is disabled, told authorities he allowed his son with autism to use the restroom, assuming he would come out later, Palmer said.

Palmer said that because the situation entailed a child with a disability, the situation was considered a critical missing person case.

At 1:25 p.m. the story was updated to include information regarding the child’s whereabouts.