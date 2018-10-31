Musician Carlie Hanson is ready for what the future holds

In the span of her burgeoning music career, 18-year old Carlie Hanson has transformed from a normal girl from Wisconsin to a budding pop sensation with viral singles reaching over 50 million Spotify streams and spots on multiple nationwide tours with artists like Jeremy Zucker, Troye Sivan and Gnash.

On Wednesday night, she opened for pop singer Troye Sivan at the Greek Theatre as part of his “Bloom” Tour.

Hanson’s stage presence exuded confidence as her setlist was ideal for the upbeat, dance-filled atmosphere. The Daily Trojan sat down with Hanson to talk about her career so far and her plans for the future.

Daily Trojan: You played your first live show a little over six months ago. Where are you today as a artist compared to then?

Carlie Hanson: As an artist, I’ve grown into a more confident performer since my first show back in May. I remember that night. It was my birthday. My family was there so obviously I was nervous but, surprisingly, having them there singing every word to every song made my worries disappear. Now that I’ve been on these tours, doing this every night, I approach the stage with nothing but excitement. I’m at a point that I never thought I would be at.

DT: You’ve been on your first few tours since late September. What has it been like to play multiple shows every week?

CH: It’s way better than going to college. That’s what all my friends are doing. I used to work at McDonald’s. The fact that I can play shows every night and make a living out of that is unreal to me. It’s been nothing but fun and new experiences.

DT: In an interview with Paper Magazine you said that you keep a journal with you to jot down possible concepts or ideas for future songwriting. Have you had any recent inspiration while on the road?

CH: Before the “Bloom” tour, I was touring with an artist named Jeremy Zucker. Every day we would be on the road for almost seven hours, just driving constantly so I would always be jotting down ideas. Unfortunately, some people broke into our tour van and stole a lot of gear and my bag, which had my journals in it. Obviously, all of the thoughts and ideas are still with me but having it written down helps. I haven’t really been thinking about formally writing and recording songs as much now that I’m touring.

DT: Do you take inspiration from other genres even though the songs you write are labeled as pop?

CH: I’m going to be putting out an EP soon and while it’s still pop, it will have a lot more guitar instrumentals, which has come from my current obsessions with indie rock and alternative bands. But also I love rap and there are some songs that go harder with urban, trap beats that all flows together really well. It’s gonna be interesting!

DT: As an 18-year-old, you have your whole career ahead of you. Do you have any specific goals or places you’ve always wanted to play?

CH: I love Justin Bieber. One day I want to meet him, but the obvious dream is wanting to play Madison Square Garden. But, c’mon, when am I gonna meet Justin Bieber? He’s the reason why I’m so into music and here today.

DT: You recently had a song in the soundtrack for “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.” Did you write that song for the movie?

CH: No, I wrote “Goodbye” about a year and a half ago. I had the song done for a while and my manager somehow got connected with them and it was put into the soundtrack! They said it really fit the themes addressed in the movie. Unfortunately it’s not actually in the film, and when I finally watched “Sierra” there were so many spots where it would’ve fit.

DT: “Goodbye” seems like one of your most honest songs yet, not only because of its slower tempo, but also your vocals. Was that influenced by the lyrics and tone of the song?

CH: Pain. It was gloomy outside and I think we wrote it in someone’s garage. I didn’t have a song like it that showed off my voice in that way. I don’t really know how it came about, I wasn’t in a relationship or anything but my heart was broken for some reason.

DT: Where does Carlie Hanson go from here?

CH: I just want to keep being on tour! I’ll be putting that EP out soon, and I’m going on tour with Gnash after this tour with [Sivan] ends. After that, I’ll be going to Thanksgiving dinner and headed to Christmas. Might chop my hair off, dye it a different color, so keep an eye out!