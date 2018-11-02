Grand Park draws crowds for Día de los Muertos

The annual celebration of Día de Los Muertos has returned, and Los Angeles has put its own spin on the traditional Mexican holiday. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, Grand Park, in partnership with Self Help Graphics & Art and LORE Media & Arts, presented 50 altars and art installations created by local artists and community groups under the theme “Looking to the Past to Build the Future.”

Each year, people in Mexico and around the world observe the holiday, which coincides with All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day. The celebration centers on remembering friends, family and loved ones who have passed away. On Día de Los Muertos, the dead are awakened from their sleep and welcomed to rejoin the community through the memories of the living.

Events typically take place from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 — tradition says that the gates of heaven open at midnight on Oct. 31, and the spirits of all deceased children are allowed to reunite with their families for 24 hours. On Nov. 2, the spirits of adults come down to enjoy the festivities that are prepared for them. Cemeteries, homes and public spaces await the annual visit of the dearly departed. Traditions connected with the holiday include visiting graves with offerings, photos and possessions; building private and public altars; and honoring the deceased with items such as marigolds, sugar skulls and the favorite foods of the departed.

For this, Self Help Graphics & Art produced over 1,000 art prints editions, including 54 atelier projects and exhibitions all over the world. The organization remains dedicated to the production, interpretation and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latinx artists.

The organization says its multidisciplinary, intergenerational programs help to promote artistic excellence and empower the community by providing access to working space, tools, training and more. Now, nearly half a century later, SHG continues to foster emerging Chicana/o and Latinx artists through a world-class printmaking studio and support the role of artists as leaders, both within its organizations and the community.

Ni Santas, an art collective run by women of color, presented an altar that recognized the plight of children crossing the border.

A main attraction was a large installation depicting the Lady of the Dead with nine decorated vessels in a fountain, curated and created by artist Marcus Pollitz.

“Dedicated to loved ones past and the prospect of rebirth, the vessels are adorned with elements associated with the four directions. Among the offerings is the iconic image of the “Lady of the Dead,” Pollitz said. “She rides atop a decorated floating vessel filled with marigolds and elements associated with the four directions. The Catrina is both the guiding vessel for the accompanying floral altars and the whimsical focal points of this tribute to our dearly departed.”

The exhibit will remain at Grand Park until Nov. 3 — admission is free.