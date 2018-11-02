Provost Quick announces new diversity initiative

Provost Michael Quick sent a letter to USC faculty on Thursday regarding a new initiative to foster diversity at the University.

Quick wrote that $50 million will be allocated to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on campus by hiring new faculty.

“Funds will also be used to grow our pipeline programs that support postdoctoral fellows and their transition to USC faculty members,” Quick wrote in the letter.

Funds will be gathered through an effort among the Office for Academic Affairs and all USC schools, which will request dollar-to-dollar matching on funds they raise for the initiative.

The new initiative will also establish a Center for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, which is expected to serve as a focal point to recruit and retain diverse faculty, along with developing and sustaining campus initiatives, the memo stated.

The center’s specific mission is not yet defined; however, it hopes to serve as a primary entity to oversee and coordinate campus diversity.

“[It will] provide professional development training and support for faculty, hiring managers, search committees, and new leaders,” Quick wrote.

The letter also listed past resources and initiatives for fostering diversity on campus led by faculty and staff, such as the USC Race and Equity Center and the Provost’s Diversity and Inclusion Council.