Listen to “The Other Kind of Football” on Spreaker.

Women’s soccer beat writer Robby Aronson is in the studio with Sam to discuss the final game of the season, where the Women of Troy will face the rival Bruins. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-other-kind-of-football/id1434983571?i=1000423041071&mt=2 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/56yypRySBLIOoxk1WZtTBM?si=i3JX75GwRyarAXqUr7SZEw