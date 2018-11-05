Rhythm and News S2E6: Music for the Midterms

Listen to “Music for the Midterms” on Spreaker.

We’re back in your feed early this week ahead of the November midterm elections tomorrow. This week, Kanak, Matthew and Kenan discuss where politics and popular culture intersect and tell you about their favorite political songs. Check out a playlist of the songs in this episode by searching “dailytrojan” on Spotify. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rhythm-and-news/id1420124891?mt=2&i=1000423225936 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/77UWtbmm6azCL4nTIq0C6L?si=pWXGEl6uT0CrqbxzzCREZg