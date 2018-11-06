General Education S2E12: Election Day Special (w/ Vote ‘SC)

Listen to “Election Day Special (w/ Vote ‘SC)” on Spreaker.

Karan sits down with Vote ’SC co-founder Eleonora Viotto to discuss how the campaign has worked to bring as many students to the polls as possible on Election Day. After listening to the episode, make sure to go vote! Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/general-education/id1418932313?mt=2&i=1000423296534 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0VyY57vLQWwN9Onpx4Vmig?si=9noOg-tCQKGYiyjOBicEgg