DPS emphasizes awareness, precaution in wake of Borderline shooting

The Department of Public Safety advised students to be aware of their surroundings in light of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which took 13 lives — including that of the shooter and a sheriff — late Wednesday evening.

“The first thing students should do, and admittedly most of us don’t, is to consider [their] options before something happens,” DPS Assistant Chief David Carlisle said. “If you’re at a club, then think ahead of time… ‘What would I do should something occur … Do I know where the exits are? Do I know how to get in touch with the friends?’”

Student organizations at USC, such as the Chinese American Student Association, host events for members at venues similar to the Borderline, which was holding line-dancing lessons for college students at the time of the shooting.

CASA co-President Andrew Chow said the event hit close to home.

“It’s very sad to see [the shooting] but it’s a good time to reflect how we can run our events and how we should in the future be very cautious,” Chow said.

According to Chow, CASA’s officers will advise members to be aware of their surroundings, stick together and be conscious of their decisions for future clubbing events.

Carlisle also said students should be prepared in case a similar situation occurs on campus or nearby. He noted that DPS provides training, which follows the active shooter run, hide, fight protocol and offers advice to the USC community about how to act in similar emergency situations.

The 901 Bar & Grill, a popular venue for USC students, said that security procedures are crucial to its business operations. Each night, the bar has six security officers at the venue.

“We are saddened by the events of last night,” owner Alex Manos said in a statement to the Daily Trojan. “Our prayers are with all those involved …. We also hold close relationships with LAPD and USC Campus police. The safety of all of our customers including the student body of USC is always our first priority.”

Students who attended the Borderline’s college night hailed from Pepperdine University, Cal Lutheran University, Moorpark College, CSU Channel Islands and other nearby schools. The bar is about 40 miles from USC, and the University sent out a memorandum on Thursday, expressing support to the USC community.

“On behalf of our entire university, I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill,” Provost Michael Quick wrote. “Reports suggest many of the victims are college-age, which makes this latest shooting hit even closer to home. I know many of you are tired and angry, and I share those feelings.”