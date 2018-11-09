Talkin’ Troy S1E11: Ware Will USC Be? (ft. Aca’Cedric Ware)

Listen to “Ware Will USC Be? (ft. Aca'Cedric Ware)” on Spreaker.

Sam and assistant sports editor Aidan Berg discuss USC’s prospects against the Cal Bears this weekend. Then, hear from one of USC’s star running backs, Aca’Cedric Ware, in our profile of the veteran player. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ware-will-usc-be-ft-acacedric-ware/id1434983571?i=1000423525293&mt=2 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1qGokJJIHuDjIz6vQ5tw9I?si=pyZ60xM-Qnygf8TzlNoiPw