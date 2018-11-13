DPS Youth Cadet Program holds Operation Christmas Child Show box fundraiser

This year, the Department of Public Safety Cadet Program partnered with DPS and the Los Angeles Police Department to pack Christmas gifts for Operation Christmas Child. From the fundraiser, which was held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12, DPS collected 60 shoeboxes filled with hygiene items, toys and school supplies for children all around the world.

Operation Christmas Child is a program where shoeboxes filled with gifts for girls and boys ages two to fourteen will be distributed. All the shoeboxes will be sent to North Carolina for distribution.

Since the program’s inception in 1984, DPS cadets spend multiple years learning about crime prevention and community engagement with guidance from DPS officers. In addition to getting exposure to law enforcement, cadets also receive academic support through USC’s Joint Educational Project and tutors.

Stephanie Guerra, a cadet adviser and community relations officer, said the program is designed to instill personal life skills to local youth. Through engagement projects like through Operation Christmas Child, Guerra said cadets learn to give back to other communities through service.

“We start with the kids because no matter what community is always going to be there,” Guerra said. “[A cadet] live in a small neighborhood, you are surrounded by a community so they would want them to understand and know that simple little things impacts.”

The DPS Cadet Program is one of 31 LAPD cadet posts that have collected shoe boxes for international shipment. Last year, the cadet programs completed 1,700 boxes and collectively raised $1,400 to cover shipment costs.

Cadet Bryan Cuanenemi, a junior at the 32nd Street USC Performing Arts Magnet school, has been a DPS cadet for three years. He said this program has gave him more discipline and confidence.

“It makes me happy that we are able to change like help people in need. At least I give them something that they may not have,” Cuanenemi said. “I really like it honestly it makes me happy knowing that I am able to help someone in need.”



Although this is DPS’ main service event, cadets have also hosted canned food drives for Vincent St. Paul and a toy drive for the celebration of Latin-American Holiday traditions in Dec. for La Posada with USC’s El Centro Chicano.

Officer Roy White, who is also one of the cadets’ senior leads, highly regards the mission for the cadet program because he is an alumnus of the program. He said he was motivated after graduating from the program as he saw other cadets mature and gain their sense of identity.

“Some of the same skills and characteristics or traits that we learn through our training and are built in our training like being punctual, being on time, being self-disciplined, effective communication, community engagement,” White said.

Keyla Estrada, a senior at Manual Arts Senior High School, said White has influenced her and the other cadets. With the mentorship of DPS’ officers, Estrada said she found guidance and support through the program, particularly during the college application process.

“I never thought I would have the greatest support knowing that it would be Officer White,” Estrada said. “It’s good they are pushing us and we don’t feel like there is no one who cares for us.”

As the cadet program continues to support Los Angeles youth, Officer Guerra said the current christmas fundraiser encourages the students to reflect on their parents’ contributions.

“There giving these items to those children who need them or never experienced a gift for them to know just like how they appreciate their parents for giving them their things,” Guerra said.