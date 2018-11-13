Phi Sigma Kappa and Sigma Alpha Mu fraternities taken off suspension

USC removed the Phi Sigma Kappa and Sigma Alpha Mu fraternities from interim suspension Thursday.

The USC Fraternity and Sorority Leadership Development site no longer lists the two fraternities — which were accused of hazing — as facing disciplinary consequences.

Fraternities under interim suspension were prevented from hosting social events, such as a Sigma Alpha Mu fundraiser event that was meant to finance medical expenses for the fraternity’s sous chef.

“We are happy to be reinstated but we are still at a loss to understand [the] ‘suspend first’ policy,” Phi Sigma Kappa president Bradley Billig said in a statement to the Daily Trojan. “We have the same interest as the University to create a safe environment for our members, but their process rather than promoting cooperation, fostered an adversarial situation.”

Matthew Parker, the vice president of Sigma Alpha Mu, declined to comment.

Prior to the suspension removal, Phi Sigma Kappa filed a lawsuit against USC on Oct. 18, claiming USC violated its own policies and the California Code of Civil Procedure, which requires a fair hearing and factual basis for punishment.

The fraternity will continue to pursue the lawsuit, according to Billig.

“We want to ensure all students accused have a fair adjudication process,” he said.

The fraternity stated in the lawsuit that the University had not informed the fraternity of hazing allegations and had subsequently tarnished its reputation.

The Interfraternity Council declined to comment. The University’s media relations department did not respond in time for publication.