Linebacker removed from team

Sophomore linebacker Levi Jones has been dismissed from the USC football program, according to head coach Clay Helton. He was sidelined during the Cal game last weekend due to a violation of team rules earlier in the week.

When asked about the arrest after practice, Helton declined to comment further.

“I have one comment for you,” Helton said. “He had a team rule violation this past week and is no longer on our roster. Thank you.”

Jones was arrested at 5:50 a.m. on July 8, 2018 in South Pasadena for public intoxication, the Pasadena Police Department confirmed Tuesday. USC did not confirm if Jones’ removal from the team was related to his arrest.

Jones had 13 tackles this season through eight games. As a freshman, he played in 14 games and recorded 15 tackles.

He is the fourth player to leave the program this season. Safety Ykili Ross and cornerback Je’Quari Godfrey transferred, while safety Bubba Bolden withdrew after facing suspension for an off-campus incident.

Sam Arslanian contributed to this report.