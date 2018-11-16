OPINION: USC students, local high schoolers can learn from each other

The University of Southern California considers community engagement integral to its ethos, with its mission statement declaring that “in our surrounding neighborhoods … USC provides public leadership and public service.” Despite its stated intent to function as a servant-leader institution, its students are incapable of serving or leading when many of them hardly even set foot in the surrounding South Los Angeles neighborhood. Therefore, its next step toward being a responsible neighbor must be establishing a University-sponsored mentorship between USC and local high school students.

Currently, the average USC student has little interaction with the surrounding University Park neighborhood, much less the non-USC students living there. While USC’s Neighborhood Academic Initiative participants take classes on campus and thousands of USC students volunteer in neighborhood schools through service programs such as Joint Educational Project, they are optional and involve only a select group of students. The prevailing reality is that USC students and local high schoolers live in separate worlds despite their close proximity.

South L.A.’s high schoolers are in special need of a relationship with USC students, as their schools tend to have less resources and thus struggle to send students to college. Rossier School of Education professor William Tierney found in a series of studies that a successful “college-going culture” includes academic rigor, social and cultural capital, comprehensive college services and relationships with community colleges and four-year-universities. University Park schools are generally lacking in these areas; while many of them are members of USC’s Family of Schools, the Strategic Data Project’s College-Readiness Diagnostic for LAUSD found that on average, only 20 percent of students met college readiness standards for language arts, 7 percent for math and 36 percent for science.

Relationships between high schools and universities must first be established before they become fruitful pipelines to higher education. Foshay Learning Center, which is associated with USC through the NAI, is the biggest feeder school to USC, exceeding even prestigious preparatory and parochial schools.

Expanding relationships to the inter-student level and allowing USC students to create individualized connections with local high schoolers would add to these benefits, as USC students have successfully undergone the college applications process and are capable of giving personal advice on essay prompts and financial aid forms. In addition, their student status gives them an insider’s perspective on university life.

Another educational benefit is the opportunity to demolish stereotypes and expand student perspectives concerning University Park. Most USC students predominantly receive information about the neighborhood through the Department of Public Safety, which warns students to be wary of the community and whose emailed crime alerts feature alarming phrases such as “serious or continuing threats to students and employees.”

Meanwhile, according to StreetsBlog LA, local youth often report being stopped by DPS and hassled with questions about who they were, where they were headed, and what business they had there. While interrogation is ostensibly necessary to ensure student safety, the lack of a holistic narrative about University Park leads students to associate the area with crime and danger, thereby inadvertently dehumanizing its inhabitants.

However, facilitating student interactions with local high schoolers exposes USC students to a second perspective rooted in appreciation and challenges any negative assumptions that they have about the neighborhood. Local students can gain access to information about the college experience and admissions process and create a tangible, positive view of the University and their possible futures there. This learning experience encourages USC students and local students to interact in a way that avoids judgments and assumptions, but instead yields a desire to examine and understand.

Given the potential of a relationship between USC students and University Park students, it is incumbent on the University to officialize this relationship’s existence, whether it be through mandating community service as a graduation requirement or even including service opportunities in orientation presentations. Regardless of what solution the University chooses to adopt, the key objective should be to include a consciousness of the local community in the official conversation.