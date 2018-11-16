USC Admission Center extends deadline for students affected by fires

The Center for Undergraduate Admission announced via Twitter Thursday that the application deadline to be considered for merit scholarships and certain programs has been extended from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8 for prospective students affected by the recent California wildfires.

The USC community has been dealing with the effects of severe wildfires since last Thursday. Forty-one percent of students in the class of 2022 have permanent residence in California.

The Woolsey fire is threatening Thousand Oaks, a community 40 miles north of South Los Angeles. In Northern California, the Camp fire is the deadliest in state history with 63 fatalities confirmed and over 600 people still missing as of Thursday evening.

The University of California and California State University systems announced earlier this week they are extending their deadlines for prospective students affected by the wildfires, along with waiving the application fee.

Prospective students can apply for the extended deadline through a form available on the undergraduate admission page, which will verify applicants’ personal information and whether or not they are affected by the wildfires.

Students must submit a complete application along with the extension request form by Dec. 8. If there are additional circumstances, prospective students can contact their respective admissions counselor prior to Dec. 1.