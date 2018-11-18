REVIEW: Anderson .Paak’s ‘Oxnard’ arrives too late for its summer sound

Though 2018 has already been a year filled with noteworthy releases, Anderson .Paak’s “Oxnard” has immediately climbed to the top of the list and will definitely pose a challenge to artists looking to dethrone the rapper. The lovechild of funk and rap, “Oxnard” pairs psychedelic melodies with bold verses for an album that truly captures Anderson .Paak’s skilled musicianship.

The 14 track album features some of the best artists in hip-hop including Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Pusha T, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. This is Anderson .Paak’s first release on Dr. Dre’s label, Aftermath Entertainment, and follows his 2016 album “Yes Lawd!” which was met with equal praise as previous albums. “Oxnard” features plenty of elements that fans have come to love, such as the seesaw between Paak’s raspy voice and his soulful side. He gives fans a multitude of beats to groove to, from the funky “Brother’s Keeper” to the more intense “Who R U?”

Named after his hometown, “Oxnard,” will be the final installment of his ocean-themed series. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the artist joked about how he has slowly moved up along the coast in his discography, referring to his previous albums “Venice” and “Malibu.”

“This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s ‘The Blueprint,’ The Game’s ‘The Documentary,’ and [Kanye West’s] ‘The College Dropout,’” Paak said.

Filled to the brim with instrumentals, “Oxnard” takes listeners on a journey that showcases Anderson .Paak’s versatility and musicality. The star-studded album leaves little room for reflection as each song keeps the listener engaged and wanting more.

“Headlow” blends Norelle’s ethereal vocals with Anderson .Paak’s smooth R&B voice for an alluring, sensual sound. Paak changes the flow with a more political track “6 Summers,” opening with “Wait a minute! / Trump’s got a love child and I hope that bitch is buckwild / I hope she sip Mosca-, I hope she kiss senoritas and black gals / I hope her momma’s El Salv, I hope her poppa stick around, yeah.” The rapper switches off between an aggressive and slightly misogynistic tone in songs like “Sweet Chick” and a light and breezy tune in songs like “Cheers.”

“Tints,” a single featuring Kendrick Lamar, is the album’s standout track. “Tints” emulates a carefree summer sound that would have made for the perfect summer anthem. The staccato, joyful production of the song is complemented with intoxicating melodies and Lamar’s commanding voice.

“Anywhere,” a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, brings nostalgia to life with its slow tempo.

“On the East duckin’ Feds from a peephole / 1989, gangbangin’ was at it’s peak / This the beat that make me reminisce on G-Funk / Three summers before The Chronic hit the street,” Snoop Dogg raps in reference to living in Long Beach in the early 1990s. “Anywhere” cuts straight to “Trippy,” which continues the calming, youthful sound of the record and keeps the spirit of “Oxnard” high.

As a whole, “Oxnard” showcases Anderson .Paak’s attempt at becoming a renaissance artist. He succeeds in many aspects, but fails to make a cohesive album. The variety of tones in the album makes for a unique listening experience but makes it difficult for the tracks to flow well at times. Despite its recent release, “Oxnard” may have arrived a little too late in the year for its summery sound. Though the reoccurring summer essence throughout the album is pleasant, it doesn’t fit a November release as well as it would a summer release.

While it’s refreshing to see an artist come at an album from all angles, it takes a few listens to not be distracted by all of the elements going into the album. Regardless, “Oxnard” makes for a groovy album that will no doubt be noteworthy in Anderson .Paak’s career.