Make the most of your Thanksgiving on campus

With Thanksgiving break beginning Wednesday, USC’s campus will grow quiet as thousands of students depart for home. Although it can be easy to stay alone in your room with Netflix and snacks and binge away feelings of homesickness or holiday blues, there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do. Here is a list of places to go and things to do at USC and around Los Angeles this Thanksgiving break.

Host a Friendsgiving dinner

Friendsgiving is a pre-Thanksgiving meal with friends where everyone contributes a dish for a potluck-style gathering. Even if chicken nuggets and mac and cheese replace the classic turkey and sweet potatoes, the memories made around the table will outshine any five-star recipe.

Volunteer at a local food bank

You can show some gratitude by giving back to the community — whether by donating to an organization, sorting out produce bags for a local food bank or helping pass out meals on Thanksgiving Day, there are countless opportunities for volunteerism over break. One such event is the Lost Angels Children’s Project’s Thanksgiving at Venice Beach on Nov. 22, when volunteers pass out warm food, clothes and toiletries to residents living in poverty.

Ice skate at Pershing Square

Despite Los Angeles’ temperatures hardly dropping in the fall, the long-awaited holiday season is quickly approaching. What better way to celebrate the season than with a day of ice skating? Conveniently located in downtown Los Angeles, Pershing Square’s outdoor holiday skating rink is a delight to visitors. Ice skating sessions are affordable at only $9 per hour.

Run in Turkey Trot L.A.

A Thanksgiving tradition around the country, the Turkey Trot marathon is a great way to see the city while staying active over break. Whether you’re an expert runner or just looking to have a good time, all levels are welcome. Both the 5K and 10K runs start in front of City Hall bright and early on Thanksgiving morning at 8 a.m. Registration is on-site and costs $45 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K.

Visit Knott’s Merry Farm

Advertised as Southern California’s premier annual holiday event, Knott’s Berry Farm decks itself out with festive decorations, delicious food and exciting attractions each year; chief among them are Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen and the Christmas Crafts Village. The attraction is open during all of Thanksgiving break and tickets are as low as $50 online.

Eat free community Thanksgiving dinner

If dining hall food or your limited culinary skills prove unsatisfactory, go enjoy a free community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by one of L.A.’s most popular vegan restaurants. Cafe Gratitude Larchmont will offer a free, healthy and delicious plant-based meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22. There will be live music and plenty of dishes, ranging from vegan takes on Thanksgiving classics to newer alternative dishes, such as the lentil and butternut squash loaf or the kale, radicchio and persimmon salad.