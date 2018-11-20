Second annual Teen Vogue summit returns to Los Angeles

Decadent food trucks, a speaker event with Serena Williams and a Google-powered coding session are just a few of the many attractions presented at the second annual Teen Vogue Summit based in Los Angeles. The event is part of a series of innovative changes spearheaded by the publication to reach its millennial and Gen Z fanbase in refreshing and dynamic ways.

Last November, Condé Nast announced that Teen Vogue would be ending its 14-year print run, a sentimental blow to millenials who grew up on the magazine’s fashion trends and social commentary pieces.

But all was not lost for the publication, whose new consumer base has evolved, socially and politically. During the 2016 election season, Teen Vogue became a leader in political coverage aimed at the digital generation, covering topics like “gaslighting” and reproductive rights with unprecedented success, under the direction of the publication’s former editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

“Teen Vogue has as much right to be at the table, talking about politics, as every young woman does in America right now,’’ Welteroth said, in an interview on The Daily Show.

The Summit premiered last December in Los Angeles and made its New York debut the following June. This year’s Los Angeles event begins Friday, Nov. 30, with a series of skill-building workshops called “Career Immersions.” The following day is the Summit itself, featuring an extensive lineup of speakers and activities, including 11-year-old activist Naomi Wadler and a panel discussion titled “Queer in Hollywood.”

In an email interview with the Daily Trojan, Teen Vogue Executive Editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay spoke about the Summit and what attendees can expect.

Daily Trojan: What do you think college students can gain from the Summit?

Samhita Mukhopadhyay: The Career Immersions on Friday are great for college students. They will get to meet with experts and people working at many different companies. Also, many of the keynotes are about how people got to where they are and advice on their industries (and general life advice), so I think that is great. But what is probably most important is the relationship building. Leaving college is a tough and confusing time, and having a network of friends to advise you or just listen or share with you the experience is invaluable.

D.T.: What inspired the inaugural Teen Vogue Summit last year? How does the Summit represent the changes that the publication has undergone in the past few years?

S.M.: We realized we had a deeply engaged audience that wanted more than just online engagement and saw a critical opportunity to move offline. Despite the fast-paced, “how many likes do you have” nature of social media, young people are craving offline experiences. We also wanted to give our readers the chance to meet our editors, the celebrities we cover and the activists they care about.

D.T.: How did Teen Vogue choose the keynote speaker (Serena Williams) for this year’s Summit?

S.M.: One of the biggest news stories of the year was what happened when Serena was fouled at the US Open. Young women watched that, and it was confusing and hard to see both someone they look up to experience something so unjust and also send the message that it doesn’t matter how far you get, gender discrimination will still be an issue. Serena’s words and then her affirmations for Naomi Osaka were so powerful [that] we just had to have her come and speak at the Summit.

D.T.: Who/what are you most excited for attendees to see at the Summit this year?

S.M.: Serena! Also, Lana Condor, Storm Reid, Vanessa Morgan, Josie Totah, and honestly, I’m excited about everything. They are all so special in their own way.

D.T.: Who is someone you wish could speak at the Summit this year?

S.M.: Michelle Obama and Oprah. I hope they see this — it’s not too late!

The two-day Teen Vogue Summit comes to Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Tickets range from $199 to $499. USC students can receive a 50 percent discount on tickets by using the code USC50 at checkout.