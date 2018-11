Listen to “Artists We're Thankful For” on Spreaker.

With Thanksgiving just a day away, Kanak, Matthew and Kenan reminisce about the artists that helped them get through tough times and were always there for them. Check out our playlist of the music they discussed on Spotify by searching ‘dailytrojan.’ Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rhythm-and-news/id1420124891?mt=2&i=1000424287170