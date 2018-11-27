General Education S2E14: High Frequency: Viet Thanh Nguyen

Listen to “High Frequency: Viet Thanh Nguyen” on Spreaker.

Karan talks with University professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen for this season’s final episode of General Education. Nguyen will start teaching at USC again next semester, after being on sabbatical leave. They discuss the Asian American identity, refugees and the USC community. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/general-education/id1418932313?mt=2&i=1000424654225 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0arr9dJgHeqYRHFmynJNTB?si=FjMdpsQlRsSIbIOfjWqbiw