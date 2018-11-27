REVIEW: ‘Green Book’ tells self-aware, heartwarming tale of friendship

“Based on a true friendship” reads the tagline for “Green Book.” The new film, led by the talented duo of Academy Award nominee Viggo Mortensen and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali went into wide release last weekend after a limited release on Nov. 16.

“Green Book” is a classic feel-good movie that doesn’t shy away from depicting the prejudices rampant in the Deep South during the 1960s, but rather expresses how friendship can break down ideological rifts.

Set in 1962, Mortensen plays Tony Lip, a thick-blooded Italian from the Bronx who does whatever he can to support his wife Dolores (Linda Cardellini) and two kids. After a friend recommends him as a chauffeur and personal assistant to a certain Dr. Shirley (Ali), Tony is hired to guide Shirley on his tour through the Deep South as a concert pianist.

Tony’s subtle racism is prevalent from the get-go. In an early moment, he furtively throws away glasses used by two black plumbers; he’s quiet as he does it, but the action is a product of a deeply rooted understanding of the world. In Dr. Shirley, Tony is introduced for the first time to a man who defies categorization and stereotypes: Shirley does not know Aretha Franklin or eat fried chicken or talk in a certain dialect — all things Tony readily and openly attributes to “[Shirley’s] people.”

In fact, Dr. Shirley is a highly cultured man with a few doctorates to spare. He sees in Tony a tough guy from the Bronx who could easily embarrass him at his aristocratic concerts and garden parties if he isn’t subdued. Throughout their journey, they find in one another a common humanity and an earnest desire to help each other. Eventually, Tony vehemently defends Dr. Shirley when he experiences discrimination, and Dr. Shirley turns Tony’s slangy letters to his wife into romantic expressions that earn Tony the nickname “Shakespeare” among his brothers.

“Green Book” is both a hilarious and insightful clash between two polar opposite characters. In one particular exchange, Shirley becomes aware that Tony has stolen a small Jade rock from a gas station and sternly demands he return it. Tony’s stubborn, childlike denial of guilt before Shirley’s harsh inquisition make for a humorous impasse of personalities in this, as well as many other scenes.

Bringing this dichotomy to life are Mortensen and Ali, two highly skilled actors who remain remarkably consistent in their respective roles. Mortensen’s boisterous Tony can teeter on caricature at times, but he knows when to dial back the New York greaser persona to show some emotion. Mortensen is superb as the tough guy softie, especially in scenes with or relating to Tony’s wife.

Ali is the standout of the film as Dr. Shirley. From his posture to his pursed lips, he effortlessly conveys every detail the audience needs to know about his character. He is cultured, dignified and experienced — the immovable object to Tony’s unstoppable force.

When their tour of the South concludes, Tony and Dr. Shirley part ways on Christmas Eve, but it’s clear by the look on their faces that they want to spend it together. These two completely distinct personalities, pitted against each other for two months on the road, have produced a beautiful friendship. “Green Book” is truly heartwarming because it is a testament to the power of friendship to override deep-rooted prejudices, a message sorely needed in divisive times.