USC starts coaching changes, fires football assistants

After the Trojans’ worst season since 2000 and a day after the decision to retain head coach Clay Helton, USC purged several members of its assistant coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Tee Martin, defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze and defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford will not be a part of USC’s staff in 2019. Quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis has also left the team to pursue a reported offensive coordinator position at Western Kentucky.

Tee Martin

Following USC’s loss to Arizona State, Martin was relieved of play-calling duties while retaining his role as wide receivers coach and recruiter. Running back coach Tim Drevno took on the responsibility of offensive line coach as a result after offensive line coach Neil Callaway was fired in late October.

Martin came to USC as the wide receivers coach in 2012 under head coach Lane Kiffin. In 2015, Martin was promoted to offensive coordinator under Helton.

USC’s poor offensive performance in 2018 left Martin at the center of much of the controversy surrounding USC football after the team lost several games due to the lack of second half scoring.

Kenechi Udeze

Udeze announced that he would not be returning to USC in 2019 via Twitter.

“For the last three years it has been my privilege coaching you guys in more than just football,” Udeze wrote in his statement. “I’d like to thank coach Helton and his family for my opportunity here.”

The former defensive end for USC from 2001-2003 under head coach Pete Carroll, began coaching as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2009 under then-Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian. In 2015, Sarkisian hired Udeze as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for USC before he was promoted to defensive line coach in 2016.

Udeze’s statement ended by giving gratitude to the players he had the opportunity to work with.

“I always ask you young men to thrive in adversity because in those times you truly find out who you are,” Udeze said. “Now it is time for myself to once again thrive and grow. I love you guys and can’t thank you enough for every drop of sweat you have given me over the years.”

Ronnie Bradford

Bradford was hired by USC in 2016 to serve on defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast’s staff as a defensive backs coach after coaching defensive backs at Louisiana Tech for three seasons.

His coaching ability was called into question after the USC secondary constantly broke down, allowing big plays and missed coverage.

Bradford also released a statement on Twitter to voice appreciation.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” Bradford said. “This University and the fans who supported us will forever have a place in my heart.”

Bryan Ellis

Ellis became a full time coach in 2018 as the quarterbacks coach under Helton. Prior to becoming the full time, Ellis served as USC’s offensive quality control assistant and took part in quarterback coaching duties in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.

Ellis is reported to have left USC to pursue an offensive coordinator position at Western Kentucky under head coach Tyson Helton, Clay Helton’s brother.

Before coming to USC, Ellis spent three years fulfilling various coaching responsibilities at Western Kentucky. He started by assisting then-quarterback coach Tyson Helton as an offensive quality control coach in 2014, coached running backs in 2015 and was the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach in 2016.

Who is staying?

As of now, USC will retain five coaches under Helton: defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, special teams coordinator John Baxter, linebackers coach Johnny Nansen, running backs coach Tim Drevno and tight ends coach Keary Colbert.