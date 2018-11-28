Talkin’ Troy S1E13: Season Finale

Listen to “Season Finale” on Spreaker.

In Talkin' Troy's final episode of the season, Sam, Rebecca, and Eric debate Atheltic Director Lynn Swan's decision to keep Clay Helton as the football team's head coach. They also make predictions on what the next season would look like for the Trojans.