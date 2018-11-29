Expo Line train fatally hits pedestrian near USC

A man was fatally struck by an LA Metro train at the Exposition/Vermont Station Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The pedestrian was hit by a train that was heading toward downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. A University spokesperson said that the accident was not USC affiliated.

“The train was traveling eastbound on Exposition approaching Vermont when a pedestrian male, Hispanic, 40-year-old walked north-bound across Exposition Boulevard outside of the cross-walk toward the platform,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. “The pedestrian possibly slipped and was struck by the train and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Metro spokesperson Brian Haas said the man was hit while crossing the Expo Line at 5:38 p.m. The victim crossed at a point in the tracks where pedestrians are advised not to, Haas said.

Metro and LAPD have sectioned off the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue for the investigation.

According to LAFD, the train operator was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident. No other injuries were reported.

The incident caused a near 20-minute delay on the Expo Line Thursday evening. Trains are sharing one track.

Mia Speier, Andrea Klick, Kate Sequeira and Erica Hur contributed to this report.