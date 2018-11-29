Women’s basketball finds last-second victory against Fresno State

With 0.1 seconds left on the clock, Fresno State put up a shot to win at the buzzer, only for it to not count, sealing the game for the Trojans. Fresno State had control of the lead most of the game, leading nearly 27 minutes, but it was the women’s basketball team that prevailed when all said was done. The Trojans won 62-61 to extend their record to a perfect 7-0.

“[Fresno State] did a great job, they practiced hard,” head coach Mark Trakh said. “We were lucky to win, but a win’s a win so we’re happy.”

The Bulldogs had the advantage in almost every category in the first quarter, with 12 points in the paint, two steals and four assists. The Trojans got off to a fast start, but it did not last long, as the Bulldogs went on a 23-8 run to finish the first quarter up by 8. The biggest difference in the first quarter was turnovers, as the Bulldogs only had three compared to the Trojans seven.

“We had problems with [Fresno State’s] dribble drive offense; they cut hard, and they did a good job… really compliment their play today,” Trakh said.

The Bulldogs had all the momentum, but the Trojans were slowly making their way back into the game. With just under four minutes in the second quarter, redshirt freshman guard Shalexxus Aaron hit a 3-pointer to give the Trojans their first lead of the game since early in the first quarter. The rest of the first half was a back-and-forth affair, as the Bulldogs took a late lead going into the half on two free throws from senior Candice White.

Entering the second half the Trojans, needed to find a way to take back the lead. The Bulldogs kept up with the Trojans, however, responding with a lay-up or 3-pointer every time USC scored. The third quarter produced equal stats among both teams. USC had 21 points, while Fresno State had 20. Senior guard Mariya Moore had a strong third quarter with 8 points.

USC was down by 1 as the fourth quarter started. In the closest game of the season, the Trojans did what they do best: capitalize and finish. With under 10 seconds to go in the game, down by 1, Mariya Moore dribbled into the paint and pulled up and made the game-winning jumper.

“There were like three other times we were in that situation and I couldn’t finish,” Mariya Moore said, ‘so on that final play as soon as I came off that screen, I felt that guard behind me and I saw that there was enough space behind me and the post so I shot it.”

USC finished with 34 rebounds, 14 assists and netted six 3-pointers. Minyon Moore led all players in points and rebounds with 7 and seven, respectively.

“We got some work to do, but overall these are games you could win or lose,” Trakh said. “I’m really proud of the kids, they didn’t stop attacking.”

The Women of Troy travel to Nevada this Saturday to take on UNLV.