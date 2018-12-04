Vice President for Student Affairs to leave USC next year

Vice President for Student Affairs Ainsley Carry announced that he will leave USC next year to become Vice President for Students at the University of British Columbia. In a campuswide email on Tuesday, Carry said he will stay until next April to prepare the position for his successor.

“I have nothing but gratitude for my USC experience,” Carry said in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “I have worked with some of the best professionals in their fields, both inside the division of student affairs and outside the division of student affairs. … It’s been a top notch experience for me to be a part of what it’s like to strive to be No. 1 in the world in whatever we do.”

Carry came to USC from Auburn University in 2013. Over the past few years, he worked in residential education, student health, greek life and equity and inclusion among other departments at USC.

“I want to personally thank Dr. Carry for his support for our students,” Provost Michael Quick wrote in an email to the USC community. “He has brought a thoughtful approach to ensuring our students develop and thrive as they balance their academic pursuits with engaging campus activities. Our students appreciate his respect and attention, as well as his good humor and high energy. They know he cares deeply for their wellbeing.”

Despite the internal turmoil the University administration has faced in recent years, Carry said that his time at USC has been memorable.

“Even the ups and downs have been good experiences because people have been committed, even when we fall short and learn about our shortcomings,” he said. “I’ve worked with people who are committed to getting it right, to going into the right direction, to working hard to improve. … For me, it’s all about feedback.”

Carry plans to oversee a greater number of departments at UBC. In addition to the departments he is currently responsible for, he will manage public safety, athletics and dining.

In his email, Quick wrote that he will consider faculty, staff and student input as USC searches for Carry’s successor.