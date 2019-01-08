General Education S3E1: Springing Forward

Listen to “Springing Forward” on Spreaker.

Spring semester and a new calendar year are upon us. In the first episode of this season, new host Natalie Bettendorf is joined by Editor-in-Chief Allen Pham and Associate Managing Editor Karan Nevatia. This week, they discuss the application process for the Daily Trojan and the Daily Trojan's environmental series, "Speck of Green," that launched at the end of last semester. Music by Joakim Karud.