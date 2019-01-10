January streaming guide

Netflix Original added:

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3

Adapted from the collection of eccentric novels by Daniel Handler (known by his pseudonym Lemony Snicket), this offbeat, self-consciously glum series follows a group of orphans’ fantastical misadventures as they escape the clutches of their evil guardian, Count Olaf (played by Neil Patrick Harris). “A Series of Unfortunate Events” concludes its tragically entertaining storyline with its third and final season. All three seasons of the series are now available on Netflix.

TV show added:

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Following the success of its first installment “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” American Crime Story continues its descent into America’s most notorious crimes with its second installment, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” This season follows the murder of fashion giant Gianni Versace and the subsequent investigation into spree killer Andrew Cunanan, played by Darren Criss. The multi-part miniseries, which aired early last year on FX, will be available for streaming in its gruesome, intriguing entirety later this month.

TV show added:

Atlanta Season 2

Donald Glover’s award-winning FX original series “Atlanta” is back with its latest season, now available for streaming on Hulu. The show follows college dropout and comedically deadbeat Atlanta native Earnest Marks (Glover) detailing his struggles to make ends meet while also managing the rap career of his cousin Alfred. Funny yet oftentimes painfully real and socially pertinent, “Atlanta” is a must-watch for music lovers and television fanatics alike.

Documentary added:

Love, Gilda

“Love, Gilda” is an endearing documentary that offers viewers a glimpse into the intriguing behind-the-scenes life and humor of comedienne Gilda Radner, known most famously as the wacky female engine that helped drive the pioneering cast of Saturday Night Live in the 1970s. Complete with footage and interviews from Radner’s closest colleagues, friends and idolizers, “Love, Gilda” is a heartwarming tribute to a beautiful soul in the worlds of comedy and film. It will be available to stream Jan. 31.

HBO Original added:

True Detective Season 3

The thrilling HBO original that brought Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell to the crime-drama spotlight in its first two seasons will return once again on Jan. 13. Highly acclaimed and highly anticipated, the latest installment will feature Mahershala Ali as an Arkansas state detective investigating a child murder across three decades: the 1980s, 1990s and 2010s. While the main police protagonists investigate crimes in nonlinear plots, the viewers unravel secrets and clues in real-time, creating an unparalleled multi-part mystery experience that can’t be missed.

Movie added:

Ocean’s 8

The latest installment in the “Ocean’s” franchise features Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the younger sister of Danny Ocean and the mastermind behind an all-female band of thieves who plot the ultimate heist: stealing a $150 million necklace at the Met Gala. The film features an ensemble cast of witty personalities (including Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Rihanna) and all the hilarious, exciting action of a big-screen crime comedy — tune in for its HBO premiere on Jan. 12.

Movie added:

Beautiful Boy” Prime Original Movie

“Beautiful Boy” stars Steve Carrell as David Sheff, and Timotheé Chalamet as his son Nic. Their father-son relationship, and the wellbeing of their family, is tested by Nic’s crippling addiction to methamphetamines. The film thoughtfully explores the hopeless pain of addiction and beautifully conveys the power of familial love even in the face of the most fearsome crises. It is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Eighth Grade

Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” captures the very essence of being young and uncertain, as it chronicles 13-year-old Kayla (played by Elsie Fisher), navigating through the whirlwind of 21st-century life and her final days of middle school. Offering a unique on-screen look into teenage awkwardness in the social media age, “Eighth Grade” is a coming-of-age tale that begs its audience to laugh, cry and empathize; the film aims to portray the various ups and downs of Kayla’s teenage years as an archetypal human condition with which any viewer can relate. Available to stream starting Jan. 13, “Eighth Grade” will certainly be a notable addition to Amazon this month.