REVIEW: ‘Sex Education’ challenges outdated notions of teenage sexuality

Adapted from the British webseries, “Sex Education” follows the lives and sexual misadventures of a group of teenagers as they navigate high school. (Photo from IMDb)

On Friday, Netflix debuted its brand new original series, “Sex Education,” and it immediately cemented itself as the perfect coming-of-age show for today’s sexually liberated crop of teenagers. The series chronicles the awkward Otis Milburn, son of a relationship and sex therapist, and his unlikely friendship with Maeve Wiley, a classic high school rebel with a penchant for trouble and flipping people off. Together, they form an underground sex counseling enterprise for their peers.

The show’s ingenuity stems from its characters and the way they interact with and complement each other. Otis is a relatable protagonist — he’s sexually insecure and unpopular, which makes him the ideal lens through which viewers can experience the spectacle that is high school dating. His best friend, Eric Effoing, adds humor and vibrancy to the show by acting as a foil to Otis. Maeve is another foil to Otis: her bold and independent persona is reminiscent of Alyssa from Netflix’s “The End of the F***ing World.” This pairing forms an enticing dynamic in the pilot, which sets up for a promising alliance moving forward.

The pilot begins with a camera pan to a high school couple, Adam and Aimee, having sex. The realities of a typical teenage sexual encounter are evident in the scene: it’s awkward, absurd and comical at times. But more importantly, it sets the tone for the rest of the episode and presents the show as a raw comedy-drama about adolescents and their budding sex lives.

The show deals with important issues concerning sex and the way it affects teenagers’ lives, cleverly tackling issues that range from slut-shaming and sexuality to family dynamics. “Sex Education” offers a glimpse into the lives of high schoolers and all the embarrassment, harassment and pressure they endure, but it manages to keep an upbeat and lighthearted tone throughout.

Not only are the content and themes of the show superb, but the cinematography also makes the series aesthetically pleasing to watch. The camera shots are enticing, presenting varying angles and zooms which direct the audience’s attention appropriately. Similarly, the vibrant colors of the characters’ clothing and their setting — breathtaking shots of lush forests and rivers — build the livelihood of the show.

While the showrunners also make a concerted effort to include diverse characters, showcasing same-sex couples and people of color, they fell flat in their depiction of Adam, a typical bully who excuses his reprehensible behavior with lackluster stories and false claims of hardship. His character, and the existence of the “mean popular kids,” are the only aspects of the series which come dangerously close to cliché paradigms akin to shows about high school. Despite these shortcomings, “Sex Education” still maintains its originality with its biting humor, nuanced storylines and multi-faceted characters, so it seems likely that these characters will continue to grow and offer a fresh take on overplayed archetypes.

“Sex Education” systematically undoes and deconstructs the false narrative fed to typical viewers about teenage sex and sexuality. It is a modern-day take on sex and adolescence, highlighting the fact that sex doesn’t always happen on a bed of roses and isn’t always satisfying for both partners. The show aims to destigmatize and normalize the teenage sexual experience in whatever form it presents itself — whether or not that is defined by virginity. Netflix’s latest British comedy contributes to and expands upon the relevant conversations teenagers are having about their bodies and sexual encounters, which shows a promising future for the show as a cultural linchpin.