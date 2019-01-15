USG announces candidates for 2019 election

The Undergraduate Student Government announced candidates for the 2019-20 academic year on Instagram and the USG website on Monday. A single presidential ticket was announced along with 20 senatorial candidates.

Senators Michaela Murphy and Meagan Lane are running for president and vice president, respectively.

Their platform focuses on greater campus sustainability and the expansion of community gardens, as well as improving student health conditions and suggesting that the University offer free menstrual products in all campus restrooms.

“Something that was really important for myself and Meagan was running a campaign that was based on integrity and growth,” Murphy said. “We had really ample opportunity to see the places where this campus failed to meet the needs of different students and marginalized communities.”

The pair plans to continue The New York Times subscription program for students, expand access to scholarships and advocate for diversity in the general admission process.

After having met through USG Senate and working together on projects like the USG Diversity Fund, Murphy said they have developed a strong collaborative dynamic.

“There’s no other person that I can imagine managing to keep me sane during the election,” Murphy said. “I’m so proud to know her and have her as a friend.”

Of the candidates running for the 12 open senator positions, Gabriel Savage is the only incumbent. Other candidates include Julian Kuffour, Hailey Robertson, Ben Rosenthal, Laura Pearson, Sarah Ritch, Omar Garcia, Jacob Lind, Jacob Schwessinger, Andrew Fowler, Randi Anderson, Haley Garland, Sara Khoshniyati, Quinn Cunniff, Benjamin Shiff, Christopher Pack, Emily Donahue, Christopher McMorran, Angela Chuang and Emily Johnson.

Rosenthal, Robertson and Kuffour; Ritch and Garcia; Lind and Schwessinger; Savage, Fowler and Anderson; Garland and Khoshniyati; Donahue and McMorran; and Chuang and Johnson are running on joint platforms.