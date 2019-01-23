Workshop Salon owner discusses shop opening, services

Workshop Salon owner Monique Reynolds hopes to focus on serving specific student needs such as fraternity formals. (Photo courtesy of Monique Reynolds)

Workshop Salon and Boutique will open its doors at USC Village on Thursday. Last week, the Daily Trojan met with owner Monique Reynolds to discuss the shop’s opening, as well as what it means to be a small business owner.



Daily Trojan: When is Workshop Salon and Boutique open for business? Can we expect to see doors open soon, and will the fire last Tuesday affect the grand opening at all?



Monique Reynolds: The fire wasn’t that bad. It didn’t do damage … [The salon] just needed some new paint. Next Thursday, we’ll open the doors.



DT: Your mission statement says that Workshop’s goal is to “make every guest that walks through our door and sits in our chair feel their most beautiful.” Could you tell us more about what makes your business special?



MR: It’s every girl’s dream to shop and get her hair done, right? It’s nice to have that extra touch of fashion and jewelry, or to grab a quick gift while you’re processing everything else. We’re always trying to multi-task and get things done, and beauty and fashion coincide … People come and end up hanging out longer than they normally would … Our plan is to have happy hour on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with blow-outs and styling. Girls can come down from the dorms and make appointments together.



DT: How did you get into the beauty industry? Did you always envision yourself running two businesses?



MR: I didn’t know what I wanted to do out of high school. I went to Cal Poly Pomona and started out studying accounting, but when I was in my third year, I hated it. I switched to business law, and after that, I knew I didn’t want to be in an office, so I went to a junior college in Yorba Linda to do physical therapy. I went to Europe and decided I wanted to be an aesthetician. I went to Paul Mitchell Skin Academy in Costa Mesa and mostly did waxing and started tattooing eyebrows. I did that for 12 years, met a ton of amazing people, hair stylists, artists … and I did weddings. I exhausted all possible opportunities in the beauty industry.

One of my best friends was a hair stylist looking for a community with a very good vibe that wasn’t competitive and [was] very supportive. At the time, I had a very small skin salon. I said, “I have room for you,” and I put in a hair chair. Eventually, my salon grew into five hair chairs, a treatment room and a brow chair, as well as a shop on the side. But I had to focus. I focused more on my clothing store and the salon, combining the two. Then, USC approached me about opening a space at USC Village. This was my next step. I’m going to go big.



DT: At the Costa Mesa location, the salon offers Reiki massage therapy, sugar hair removal services, formal makeup and other options, which all draw in different groups of people. What specific ideas do you have for the USC location?



MR: I will always offer our special occasion makeup. One of my ideas for the USC location is to have a team that goes to the sorority houses and takes care of everyone for formals. My ideas are directed to the students. USC Village has totally exceeded [USC’s projections], and I don’t ever want to turn someone away. I also like to have stylists that are well-rounded in everything.



DT: What would you say to bring in people who do not normally visit salons or specialty services? How are you planning on bringing these individuals inside Workshop’s doors?



MR: The vibe of the space is going to be full of energy, but also calming, and it will attract people to come in. Some salons have this feeling of intimidation — the thought, “Am I cool enough to be in here?” People think that it will be too expensive. That doesn’t happen at Workshop. Workshop is for everyone. The guys will have a little barber area. At Workshop we are very welcoming. We make eye contact and everyone who walks through that door is going to feel welcomed … and excited about learning, through styling lessons. Self care is very important.