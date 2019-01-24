Pi Kappa Phi fraternity no longer recognized by USC

Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity will no longer be recognized by Fraternity and Sorority Leadership Development after an investigation revealed it violated hazing policies. (Sinead Chang/Daily Trojan)

USC will no longer recognize Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity after an investigation found that the organization violated hazing regulations.

“Hazing is a violation of our university’s community standards and is a threat to student health and well-being,” the University wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan.

Pi Kappa Phi President Nicholas Rauch declined to comment specifically on the loss of recognition, which was announced to the fraternity Jan. 10, according to USC.

“This has been a very trying time,” Rauch wrote in an email to the Daily Trojan.

Pi Kappa Phi was listed as unrecognized on the Fraternity and Sorority Leadership Development website in January for hazing and safety violations. The organization is no longer recognized by the national organization and cannot conduct chapter meetings, recruitment or socials, according to the website.

“USC expects fraternities to uphold the values of their organization and USC,” the University wrote. “Membership in a fraternity is considered to be a privilege, and with this privilege comes the responsibility of acceptable conduct.”

USC said the safety and well-being of students is the University’s top priority and hazing is not tolerated on campus.

“The University will not tolerate behavior that put students in jeopardy and is inconsistent with our values,” USC wrote.

The Interfraternity Council did not respond to multiple requests for comment.