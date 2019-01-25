Most anticipated video games of 2019

2018 saw some of the most ambitious achievements in the video game industry yet. Beautiful indies came alive in the platformer “Celeste” and the rogue-like “Dead Cells.” Epic single-player narratives thrived more than ever with the successes of “God of War”, “Spider-Man” and “Assassin”s Creed Odyssey,” along with the groundbreaking blockbuster “Red Dead Redemption 2.” It might be too early to say, but 2018 may have cemented itself as one of the best years in gaming yet.



2019 will be the swan song for the current generation of consoles — the next generation of gaming hardware is set for release in 2020. With several video games showing great promise, 2019 may even have a shot at topping its predecessor.



“Resident Evil 2”

Release Date: Jan. 25



Raccoon City is coming back with a remake of the classic survival horror game “Resident Evil 2.” Unlike most revivals and remasters, the January issue is a completely new game built from the ground up. Capcom went out of its way to ensure this game terrifies even the most die-hard fans of the series. Given the age of the original, the developers of the remake added brand new sections and gameplay, making it a must-buy for new and old fans alike. The game adapts the over-the-shoulder perspective, emphasizing horror over action. Every single trailer and gameplay preview has been highly impressive, making expectations for the game’s release high.



“Kingdom Hearts III”

Release Date: Jan. 29



To say that “Kingdom Hearts III” is a long time coming would be a massive understatement: Square Enix announced the title at E3 2013. To put that in perspective, the game was announced before the current generation of consoles was even released — now, that same generation is likely in its final year. Regardless, the wacky and convoluted story of “Kingdom Hearts” makes it a wondrous world to play through. The game series combines characters from Square Enix, Disney and Pixar into one massive story of good and evil. With the new game, players will be able to explore many different sandbox worlds, including those of “Toy Story” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” as well as newer films like “Tangled” and Frozen.”



“Anthem”

Release Date: Feb. 22



Probably the biggest mystery of early 2019 video game releases is “Anthem.” Announced at E3 2017, this game is a big question mark for watchful gamers. On one hand, EA, who publishes the game, has notoriously used microtransactions against its consumers for the past few years. On the other hand, BioWare, the makers of the acclaimed “Dragon Age” and “Mass Effect” series, develops it. The game is definitely a departure from BioWare’s mature narrative games and much more akin to something like “Destiny,” a shared-world fantasy multiplayer game. Regardless of fan speculation, the game is undeniably ambitious in its scope. If it lands the mark, “Anthem” may be the biggest hit of 2019.



“Devil May Cry 5”

Release Date: March 8



Another long-awaited sequel that will be released this spring is the latest installment of the “Devil May Cry” series. After the disappointing results of the 2013 series reboot, Capcom is bringing back the original version of its iconic series with Hideaki Itsuno back at the helm. With so many open worlds and multiplayer opportunities dominating the landscape, it is refreshing to see the combat-first genre come back in a big way. This fifth installment has Dante and Nero as playable characters, but also adds a mysterious new one to the mix, “V.” As with the other games in the series, the new installment will have characters explore their world while defeating demons and devils.



“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”

Release Date: March 22



FromSoftware, the developer behind “Sekiro,” has slowly become one of the most praised game developers in recent years. Games like “Dark Souls III” and “Bloodborne,” account for some of the most beautiful and challenging worlds in the modern era of gaming. With “Sekiro,” the developer is branching out through a new property. Players take control of a shinobi warrior left for dead by a samurai who sets out for revenge. While the story and world definitely seem enticing, it’s important to note that this is a departure from the developer’s classic RPG mechanics, such as character creation. Instead, the game focuses a single-player narrative, without giving up the developer’s trademark grueling difficulty.

“Days Gone”

Release Date: April 26



There was a time when “Days Gone” was possibly the single most anticipated game of 2019, but those days are definitely gone — pun intended. Developed by SIE Bend Studio, this PlayStation 4 exclusive is the latest zombie game or, as the developers like to call them, “freakers.” Set in the Pacific Northwest, the player takes control of Deacon St. John, a lone-wolf biker in a post-apocalyptic open world. When Sony announced this game at E3 in 2016, the buzz was instant. However, the game has seen a lot of hype die down since the developer hasn’t shown much impressive gameplay yet. Nevertheless, “Days Gone” may just live up to its early announcement and blow everyone away. Fingers crossed.