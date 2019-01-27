Bru McCoy transfers to Texas

Five-star wide receiver Bru McCoy, who committed to USC during the early signing period on Dec. 19, officially transferred to Texas Friday, according to Yahoo Sports.

After entering the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, McCoy, the Trojans’ highest-ranked recruit in their 2019 class, will leave the school just weeks after taking classes at USC.

McCoy is No. 9 on 247 Sports’ overall prospect rankings and was USC’s only five-star recruit. McCoy was set to join freshman Amon-ra St. Brown, junior Michael Pittman and redshirt sophomore Tyler Vaughns, among others, in a talented Trojan receiving corps in 2019.

Because McCoy already signed his letter of intent and enrolled at USC, he needs to be released from the agreement in order to play this season. McCoy will have to sit out the 2019 season if he isn’t released from his NLI because he hasn’t completed a full academic year at the University.

McCoy’s transfer contributes to the negative perception surrounding a program that was criticized for underperforming last season. McCoy played with St. Brown and freshman quarterback JT Daniels at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, and represented a continuing pipeline of talent from one of the country’s best high school football programs into the University. Now that McCoy has spurned the Trojans, it’s worth wondering if that connection will lose its power.