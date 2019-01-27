REVIEW: FIDLAR turns to pop in ‘Almost Free’

On “Almost Free,” Los Angeles-based rock band FIDLAR fuses its aggressive punk roots with a more pop sound. (Photo from Dine Alone Records)

The best music artists find ways to reinvent their style over time without straying too far from their old work. While it can be challenging to strike a balance between appeasing longtime fans and creating original music, Los Angeles-based rock band FIDLAR makes a leap of faith on its latest album “Almost Free.” FIDLAR opts for a pop punk route that challenges its punk rock roots. Though FIDLAR deserves praise for its courage to shift gears sonically, some tracks on the album force listeners to question if they’re even listening to FIDLAR — and not always in a good way.

While an artist should never be confined to one genre, “Almost Free” disappoints at times due to its overwhelmingly commercial pop undertones. A dramatic shift from its self-titled debut and sophomore record “Too,” “Almost Free” attempts to balance FIDLAR’s typical subject matter of getting high and drunk off cheap beer with more complex political commentary.

The album starts with the aggressive, high-energy “Get Off My Rock.” The Beastie Boys-inspired undertones shine through, providing an exciting introduction for the rest of the album.

However, things take a sharp turn with “Can’t You See,” which takes on a laidback, pop sound. “Can’t You See” is easily FIDLAR’s most radio-friendly track off the album, perhaps even of the band’s entire career. It has a catchy chorus and soothing instrumentals, which fans can appreciate, but the break from FIDLAR’s style can be jarring.

“By Myself” follows with another stereotypical pop track, yet the song is lyrically centered on FIDLAR’s typical adolescent themes and subject matters. “By Myself” may cause listeners to stop and check that they’re not accidentally listening to The Mowgli’s.

“Flake” and “Alcohol” return to FIDLAR’s raw and aggressive roots, while title track “Almost Free” best highlights FIDLAR’s creativity and willingness to explore new musical avenues. Purely instrumental, “Almost Free” is as a thoughtful transition from the forceful “Alcohol” to the thought-provoking “Scam Likely.” Lead singer Zac Carper’s opening verses on the song that comment on selfishness in today’s political climate.

“See the man with the gun in his hand / Livin’ in his own wasteland,” Carper sings. “He don’t care ’bout the government / Unless it helps him get ahead.”

Some of the tone changes can be attributed to the enlistment of Grammy-nominated producer Ricky Reed, who has worked with artists like Leon Bridges and Twenty One Pilots. “Almost Free” may alienate some of FIDLAR’s longtime fans, but it will undoubtedly appeal to more mainstream audiences. The album tests FIDLAR’s versatility and musicianship. The band shines on tracks like “Scam Likely,” while it fails on others like “By Myself.”

Despite these deviations, the album provides plenty of tracks for those wanting to hear the iconic angsty FIDLAR sound. “Almost Free” has the opportunity to help FIDLAR gain new listeners while retaining the style that started FIDLAR’s career.