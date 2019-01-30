The Bottom Line: Experience will decide Super Bowl winner

While everyone in the NFL is trying to hire the next (young, upstart) Sean McVay, the reality is that seven of the last eight coaches left in the playoffs were at least 50 years old. NFL history has shown that a coach’s years-long accomplishments are ultimately the deciding factor when it comes to major games. The bottom line? Experience will decide the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

There’s a reason why this will be the fourth time the Patriots will play in the Super Bowl in the past five years. They only have arguably the greatest player and the greatest coach of all time in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick; in addition, these two are the most experienced personnel the league has to offer.

Over the past five Super Bowls, the Patriots haven’t necessarily had the greatest supporting cast in the league. Often, I’m sitting on the couch, watching the big game and saying, “Who’s that guy?” when I’m watching the Patriots play. Yet, time after time, the Patriots seemingly find a way to win the American Football Conference and reach the Super Bowl.

This will be the ninth Super Bowl appearance in both Brady and Belichick’s illustrious Patriots careers (with the first dating back to 2002). Brady has suffered some disappointing losses during that time, yet he still has five rings to his name and is looking for his sixth after last year’s defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams are a worthy opponent for the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Their star-studded lineup is stocked in almost every position. Their defense is full of big names like defensive tackle Aaron Donald, while the offense also boasts some of the best in the league, like running back Todd Gurley.

Before the season started, I took a look at the Rams team and predicted that they would be Super Bowl champions. I originally questioned how Rams general manager Les Snead was able to fit all of these marquee players into the team’s salary cap. His ability to put this team together is undoubtedly impressive, and he has proved himself as one of the elite general managers in the game with the roster.

As for McVay, there is a reason why every team in the league is looking at the young, tactically astute players’ coach. McVay’s work with the Rams has been tremendous, and he has set the standard for coaching hires in the NFL. Not only is he great with the players, but his charm off the field has also impressed many in and outside of the league.

However, McVay is a one-of-a-kind coach in the NFL. In press conferences, he never ceases to amaze reporters with his photographic memory of games and his ability to describe plays that took place during games from years ago. No team will be able to find an exact replication of McVay, no matter how hard they try.

But McVay lacks the true big game experience Belichick brings to the table. At 33, McVay is half the age of Belichick, 66, and has played in nine fewer Super Bowls. While McVay may have a couple of tricks up his sleeve, Belichick has likely already seen every trick in the book and will know how to cope with any of McVay’s plans.

McVay and most of the Rams have never made a Super Bowl appearance before. Meanwhile, the Patriots have been to the last three. New England is used to the big-game environment, and its fanbase has come to expect great performances from them. But for most Rams players and fans, this will be the biggest game of their lives. The players’ nerves will most certainly play a part in this game.

As for the quarterback position, while the Rams’ Jared Goff has had an impressive season this year and has great potential, there is no denying that Brady is much better than Goff at this moment. That’s not a knock on Goff, who performed brilliantly in his last game against the Saints, but rather the reality of Brady’s prowess. As with the game against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, everyone knew as soon as the Patriots won the coin toss that Brady would put the game to bed. He’s cool under pressure and has consistently shown his quality when it matters.

A new, fun generation is shaping up in the NFL. With McVay’s Rams and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, the NFL’s next generation looks like it is in place to take the league by storm over the next few years. Every football fan is now looking forward to the energetic path the league is going. But right now, the league still belongs to Brady and Belichick’s Patriots.



Robby Aronson is a sophomore writing about sports. His column, “The Bottom Line,” runs every other Wednesday.