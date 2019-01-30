USC set to hire Graham Harrell

North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell coaches his team during practice. He is set to be hired as USC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. (Photo courtesy of Brett Vito Twitter Page)

USC has reportedly hired North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman on Twitter.

USC Athletics has not officially confirmed the decision. However, head coach Clay Helton said an official announcement will come soon.

After losing offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to the Arizona Cardinals one month after his hiring, USC began its search to fill his vacancy. Similar to Kingsbury, Harrell is known for his air-raid offense.

Harrell became North Texas’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016. In the 2018 season, North Texas finished with a 9-4 record at No. 20 in the nation for total offense with 460.5 yards per game, while the Trojans finished at No. 83. North Texas also held the 12th spot in passing yards per game with 306.8 and the 87th spot in rushing yards with 153.8.

From 2004 to 2008, Harrell played quarterback under current Washington State head coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, where he set NCAA records with 134 touchdown passes, second-most career yards and third-highest career passing average with 350.96 yards per game.

Leach hired Harrell in 2014 as an offensive analyst at Washington State before he became the outside receivers coach.