Six Essential films to stream on Kanopy

With the plethora of content on streaming sites available today, deciding what to watch on Netflix or Hulu can become a hassle. It’s a well known fact that USC students’ email addresses grant them access to HBO GO, yet many students are oblivious to the fact that they also have access to Kanopy, a lesser-known streaming site with an impressive collection of award-winning films and documentaries. A wellspring of cinematic bliss for film students, Kanopy can also just be a place to find tried-and-tested content for the cinephile in all of us.



Here are six must-watch films streaming on Kanopy, all available through the USC Libraries website on the databases menu.

6. “The Lobster” (2016) dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

One of the best things on Kanopy is its new collection of A24 films. From the studio’s early days to its more recent releases, Kanopy offers a full treatment on one of today’s most critically acclaimed indie film production groups. 2016s film “The Lobster” landed the studio and Greek writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Lanthimos’ films tend to follow complex characters who attempt to survive in a strict world rapidly closing in on them; “The Lobster” is no exception. What results is a darkly comedic inquiry into how far humans are willing to go to get what they desire. Such is also the case with Lanthimos’ 2019 Best Picture nominee, “The Favourite.” “The Lobster,” his first English language film, is a worthwhile viewing for those looking to explore the filmmaker’s skewed worlds on a deeper level.

5. “Lady Bird” (2017) dir. Greta Gerwig

Another A24 modern classic, first-time director Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2017. Starring Saoirse Ronan in the titular role, this is a classically constructed coming-of-age story expertly adapted for a modern audience. Brimming with quotable lines and fiery exchanges, “Lady Bird” exudes the angst that comes with growing up and moving on from high school to college. Gerwig’s film explores the entire spectrum of emotions — from anger to joy — that teenagers experience. At the same time, it’s a touching family drama, delving deep into the intricate mother-daughter relationship at its core.

4. “City Lights” (1931) dir. Charlie Chaplin

Black-and-white silent film can be a turn-off to many contemporary viewers. Anything prior to the “Talkie Revolution” is regarded by modern moviegoers as being reserved for only the true film critics or students (or, at least, those who pretend to be). Charlie Chaplin’s masterpiece “City Lights,” however, is a direct contradiction of such stigmas; it’s a highly entertaining rom-com, a gut-busting slapstick comedy and an emotional study on the nature of true love all rolled into one. Chaplin’s gags never grow old — notably, his boxing sequence in this film is widely considered to be the best of the silent era — but his emotional efficacy as a star and filmmaker is what viewers have the deepest impression of when they walk away from “City Lights.”

3. “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964) dir. Jacques Demy

Before Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical phenomenon “La La Land,” there was Jacques Demy’s “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” Chazelle has cited this 1964 film as the primary influence for his musical’s visuals, music and narrative. A poster boy for French New Wave cinema, Demy fused beautiful visuals with heartbreaking songs to construct an essential film for musical fans. In the vein of classical musicals like “Les Misérables” and modern ones like “Rent,” “Cherbourg” is entirely sung — but before that becomes a potential turn-off for viewers, the vibrant pastel-flooded frames entertain the eyes, making the film an enthralling experience that also presents a twist on cliche romance plots.

2. “Memento” (2000) dir. Christopher Nolan

“Inception,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy,” “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk” director Christopher Nolan has already cemented his name in cinematic history. Thanks to Kanopy, fans can return to Nolan’s roots with his first indie hit, “Memento.” Starring Guy Pearce, the film is classic Nolan, implementing multiple timelines, secretive characters and the ultimate plot twist. More than just a confusing trip, however, “Memento” captures the mind as it gradually reveals more (but never too much) information, slowly pulling back the shroud on the mystery at its center until it reaches an especially jaw-dropping finale.

1. “Ex Machina” (2015) dir. Alex Garland

With the genre-redefining “Star Wars” and “Star Trek,” science fiction took on a new meaning in the cultural conscience. Today, these titles are synonymous with a genre that originally consisted of dystopian, philosophically dense films. Alex Garland’s “Ex Machina” is a simple, elegant return to the basics. This “Black Mirror”-esque film immerses viewers inside a billionaire’s lavish estate-turned-laboratory where artificial intelligence is slowly developing a resemblance to true humanity. It’s a slow-burn plot that culminates with a satisfyingly violent finale accented by captivating performances from Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander. “Ex Machina” will undoubtedly spark within viewers deep personal musings on the film’s many postulations.