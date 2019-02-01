Birkenstocks are the New Black: A stylish wardrobe starts with a few brands you can trust

Yasmin Davis/Daily Trojan

As everyone knows, figuring out what to wear and how to maintain your personal style as a college student can be extremely difficult, from the limited dorm closet space that we all inevitably get as freshmen, to the difficulty that comes with the realization that you may have to leave some of your favorite pieces at home. If you’re unlucky enough to have an 8 a.m. class like I am, deciding on an outfit that complements your personal style is simply impossible when you wake up 10 minutes before class starts. And that’s not to mention the agony of finding the time and money to purchase trendy clothing on a college student’s budget.

However, I’ve found that the most efficient way to dress in college is to find basic pieces that can be styled with pretty much anything. For me, this means a go-to white T-shirt and a trusty pair of jeans. Other great basics to have at your disposal are blazers, jean jackets, black dresses, leggings and leather jackets. These basics can help alleviate the stress of finding something to wear quickly and save closet space because they can be styled in so many different ways.

Wardrobe basics always sounded great to me except for the obvious question: Where do I find high-quality basics? I’ve decided to share some of my favorite stores that have helped shape my college wardrobe.

It can be hard to spend a lot of money on a single item, but I’ve found some stores whose products are long-lasting and affordable. First, one of my all-time favorite stores is Madewell; its relaxed styles, along its basics, are some of my essentials every time I shop. I prefer this brand when it comes to jeans and classic T-shirts that provide the best and most comfortable look.

For trendier pieces, I tend to favor stores like Zara or Topshop. These are perfect when searching for an edgier look that’s quick and inexpensive. I also tend to use these stores to buy quirky accessories to complement the basics that I have established in my closet. Buying on-trend accessories is a great alternative to buying full pieces because it allows me to save money and space for classic pieces that I’ll get more use out of.

Although I do love shopping at fast fashion stores like Zara, I am also working on being more environmentally conscientious as a consumer. I have recently come to love products from environmentally sustainable brands and have become more prone to spending more on a product that is sustainable. My favorite sustainable brands so far are Reformation for basics like jeans, T-shirt dresses and even some occasion dresses, and Everlane for T-shirts and shoes (their day heels are the most comfortable heels you’ll ever wear).

I’ve come to love these brands not only because of their ethical production and values, but also because I’ve found some of my favorite basic pieces, season after season, from these labels. I am shopping these brands year-round for my new favorite piece, and I feel comfortable spending more for higher quality pieces because I know they will be a better value and last much longer.

As someone who loves to shop, I am always happy when I find a store I can depend on for reliable and on-trend products that elevate my personal style. Being a college student has definitely tested my ability to maintain my style and love for fashion on top of all my other responsibilities, but I have found that these brands allow me to still enjoy fashion while streamlining the process of buying and wearing different styles.

Above all, I love the capacity of these brands and stores to build an entire wardrobe perfect for a busy college student that still wants to have a unique personal style.



Lilly Howell is a sophomore writing about fashion. Her column, “Birkenstocks are the New Black,” runs every other Friday.