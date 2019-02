Julia Poe, sports writer and columnist, joins Aidan to discuss USC hiring Graham Harrell as the new offensive coordinator for the football team. Later, sports writer Anwar Par gives an update on the Women of Troy. Music by Joakim Karud.

