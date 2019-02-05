General Education S3E4: Switching it Up: USC’s HBCU Exchange Program

Listen to “Switching it Up: USC’s HBCU Exchange Program” on Spreaker.

News Editor Sasha Urban joins Natalie to talk about USC’s exchange program with Howard University through the Center for Black Cultural and Student Affairs. He discusses the program’s founding and its students’ experiences. Music by Joakim Karud.

