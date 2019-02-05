Vegan Fashion Week displays dazzling fits

From Feb. 1 to 4, the California Market Center hosted L.A.’s first Vegan Fashion Week, which featured models on the runway wearing completely animal product-free items to raise awareness for animal cruelty in the fashion industry. (Photo from Mckinsey Jordan)

Los Angeles held its first Vegan Fashion Week this past weekend, demonstrating the fashion industry’s commitment to creating cruelty-free garments. As the largest city to ban the sale, trade and distribution of any fur or animal skin products, it’s fitting that L.A. is the latest city to host the event. The week marked the beginning of what is slated to become an annual industry staple, as hundreds of vegan lifestyle advocates, animal rights activists, designers and conscientious consumers gathered at the California Market Center.

The 1.8 million-square-foot. complex in downtown L.A. was greeted by a crowd of excited visitors well before the show opened. Just outside the venue was a conveniently placed vegan food truck. At the far end of the lobby was the Black Carpet, where Instagram personalities, YouTubers and vegan activists chatted as onlookers snapped photos of (presumably vegan) influencers.

When the doors finally opened, guests were greeted with bright lights, infusing the space with a lively and intimate ambiance. French pop music played on the loudspeaker and waiters handed out plant-based appetizers and desserts, catered from Cafe Gratitude.

The show started with a performance by Naomi Greene, a contemporary singer and harpist. Soon after, models started strutting down the runway. Designers such as ENDA and WastedLA experimented with vegan leather peplum and appliquéd dresses, faux-shearling and faux-fur coats and puffer jackets made of recycled plastic to-go bags. A faux-leather appliquéd gown vibrantly displayed the recent trend of experimenting with mushrooms and other natural plants to create a leather-like effect. Each look was distinctive, sophisticated and chic.

More than just about protecting animals, VFW was about paying homage to them. Models walked out to that theme wearing gowns that resembled the enthralling, colorful feathers on peacocks and shimmering snake skin.

Once the final models exited the stage, Los Angeles Vegan Fashion Week founder Emmanuelle Rienda took the stage. Since adopting a vegan lifestyle several years ago, the French stylist and animal rights activist has worked to push the vegan fashion movement forward. She gave an emotional speech thanking the designers for their efforts to make the fashion industry a more sustainable and animal-friendly place.

According to Rienda, the goal of the show was to create an environment that was much different than the sanctimonious vegan culture that is often portrayed in the media and the public. She was intent on making sure that Vegan Fashion Week was about being good to all things, animals, nature and humans included. To her, VFW is about empowering the next generations and inspiring the old to think about our planet and people. Rienda spearheaded a simultaneously conscious and stylish event, a significant step in furthering L.A.’s animal rights policies.