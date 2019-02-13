General Education S3E5: USG 2019 Election Results

Listen to “USG 2019 Election Results” on Spreaker.

In this special episode, Natalie follows USG beat writer Daniel Hahm to Tuesday night’s meeting, where winners of the USG presidential and senatorial seats are announced. Music by Joakim Karud.

Find us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2SZ8jmPlXInWDpr2RnuvXW?si=oKKs2qGmTWqPl2bH44fz2A



https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/general-education/id1418932313?mt=2&i=1000429789144